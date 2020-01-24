House panel recommends cutting two seats from South Dakota Lottery Commission

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Legislation that would reduce membership of the South Dakota Lottery Commission passed its first test Friday.

The House Commerce and Energy Committee unanimously endorsed HB 1021.

The 1987 state law creating the commission called for seven members.

Lottery director Norm Lingle said it’s been running with five for about two years.

The legislation would change state law to five.

The governor appoints lottery commissioners. The commission last listed seven active members for the August 2017 meeting.

Stricter conflict of interest have made it increasingly difficult to find people to serve on state boards and commissions, according to Lingle. He said state laws specific to the lottery further shrink the pool.

For example, a ban prohibits commission members, lottery employees and people in their households from having a direct or indirect interest in any business that contracts with the lottery.

Another law bars anyone who is a contractor or is attempting to get a contract with the lottery from offering or providing gifts or loans of $100 or more in a calendar year to a commission member, lottery employee or member of their household.

Lingle said the South Dakota Commission on Gaming that oversees Deadwood gambling and horse and dog racing has five members. “They seem to handle things well,” he said.

The lottery commission generally meets at the Capitol in Pierre and broadcasts the proceeding through the internet, with a telephone available for call-ins.

“I think that we do a very nice job of having transparent Lottery Commission meetings,” Lingle said.

No one else spoke for or against the legislation and none of the committee members asked any questions.

“I think it’s a necessary adjustment. I think a lot of these boards are going to this five-member format,” Representative Chris Johnson, a Rapid City Republican, said.

Representative Tim Rounds, a Pierre Republican who chairs the committee, supported the change.

“It’s getting harder and harder to fill these positions,” said Rounds, whose brother, Mike, is a U.S. senator, previously was the state’s governor from 2003 through 2010 and served 10 years as a state senator.

Representative Rounds said state government has more than 100 boards and commissions. Technology hasn’t seemed to make a difference in encouraging people to volunteer for them, he said.

“People just don’t want to serve like they used to,” Rounds said.

The bill will be on the House of Representatives calendar Monday.