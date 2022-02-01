PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Hand-typed emails that flooded the Legislature worked Tuesday, stopping the development of more campsites in Custer State Park.

The House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee voted 9-3 to kill the proposal from the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks.

The department scaled down its plan to 66 sites at a proposed cost of $4.8 million and proposed relocating it to Stockade Lake, but that couldn’t save the bill.

GFP Secretary Kevin Robling was the only person to testify in support of the plan that had the backing of Governor Kristi Noem.

Committee members heard testimony Tuesday from a variety of opponents, including former GFP Secretary John Cooper and some owners of private campgrounds near Custer State Park.

Several committee members said they received hundreds of emails that clearly weren’t copied from a sample.

Representative Trish Ladner, R-Hot Springs, hails from the legislative district that includes the park. She got more than 1,500 emails. “None of them in favor.”

Said Representative Nancy York, R-Watertown, regarding the private campground owners: “We’re using their own dollars against them. That’s something I can’t get past.”

Representative Dean Wink, R-Howes, made the motion to kill the project. He said the negative emails made up his mind: “My constituents are saying they don’t want this bill.”