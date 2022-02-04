PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — An attempt to raise the amounts people can bet and win playing video lottery in South Dakota was rejected Friday.

State lawmakers on the House Commerce and Energy Committee voted 10-3 against the proposal.

Representative Mark Willadsen, R-Sioux Falls, wanted to raise the $2 maximum bet to $4 and increase the $1,000 maximum jackpot to $5,000. He said the amounts haven’t changed since video lottery became legal in South Dakota in 1989.

“This is not a complicated bill. We’re changing three words,” Willadsen said. “I think it’s time we had the discussion.”

Lobbyist Matt Krogman from the South Dakota Licensed Beverage Dealer and Gaming Association argued for the increases. He said the software on older machines couldn’t be updated to accept the higher limits. Other supporters were Bob Riter from the Music and Vending Association of South Dakota, Doug Abraham from the South Dakota Retailers and Drew Duncan for Commonwealth Gaming.

Laura Ringling from the state Department of Social Services opposed the changes. “This bill comes at a cost to South Dakota families,” she said. Lobbyists for Concerned Women of America and Family Heritage Alliance also testified against it.

“We believe video lottery is a sad way to raise money,” CWA’s Lisa Gennaro said. Norman Woods from FHA Action said video lottery generated a record for state government last year. “Revenue is up, but we still want more,” he said.

The South Dakota Lottery and the state Department of Revenue didn’t testify on either side.

Krogman said there were about 9,200 machines licensed throughout South Dakota. He didn’t know how many are modern enough to get software updates. “I don’t even want to venture a guess at that,” he said.

Recent South Dakota Lottery data showed 1,261 licensed locations had a total 9,535 licensed terminals. Those included 5,526 new-style line games and 4,009 older traditional machines.

State government and private owners of the terminals split the money that players lose or don’t cash out. The state’s share last year was $148.6 million.

Representative Rhonda Milstead, R-Hartford, chairs the committee. Quoting Krogman’s estimate, she said 9,200 were “an awful lot of machines.”

“That takes it to a different level,” Milstead said. “That’s just not okay — not okay with me.”