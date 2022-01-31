PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The special committee deciding whether to recommend impeachment of South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for a 2020 crash that killed a pedestrian wants to hear directly from four people, including two of his appointees and the two who prosecuted him.

The House Select Committee on Investigation came out of a two-hour closed-door meeting Monday night and voted to issue subpoenas to Tim Bormann, who is Ravnsborg’s chief of staff, and state Division of Criminal Investigation director David Natvig, who reports to Ravnsborg.

Bormann was with Ravnsborg on the morning of September 13, 2020, when Ravnsborg found the body of Joe Boever at the scene at the west edge of Highmore, the Hyde County seat, where Ravnsborg reported to 911 the previous night that he had hit something while driving back to Pierre on U.S. 14.

The committee also voted to subpoena Emily Sovell, the Hyde County deputy state’s attorney who led the prosecution of Ravnsborg, and Michael Moore, the Beadle County state’s attorney who assisted in the prosecution.

Ravnsborg never appeared in court on the three second-class misdemeanor traffic charges and his defense attorney plead guilty to two in a plea deal.

Bormann, Natvig, Sovell and Moore are to appear before the committee on February 24, 2022.

The committee also directed its special counsel, attorney Sara Frankenstein, to seek assistance from federal law enforcement and other states’ law enforcement in obtaining information about telephone calls that committee members have received. The calls appear to be arranged through a telemarketing firm.

The committee also approved releasing information gathered so far to other House members through a protected file.