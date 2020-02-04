House panel endorses two voter-registration changes South Dakota secretary of state wants

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Legislature is considering whether South Dakota should have online voter-registration available for all and whether birth years should be removed from the information the public can get from voter-registration files.

The House Local Government Committee endorsed the two pieces of legislation Tuesday from Secretary of State Steve Barnett and the state Board of Elections.

South Dakota Secretary of State Steve Barnett.

The online registration bill, HB 1050, was amended at Barnett’s request so it wouldn’t take effect until July 1, 2021. The full House could debate it as early as Thursday afternoon. People could still register or update information at any other place now allowed, such as courthouses and driver-license offices.

The bill that would make private the birth-years on registration records, HB 1051, could be up for debate Wednesday afternoon.

South Dakota already allows some online voter-registration, such as at driver-licensing offices. The proposal now before lawmakers would let any eligible person, using a phone or a computer, to visit a statewide website.

Under the bill, the person would need their complete name, driver-license or state-issued identification card number, date of birth, and last five digits of their Social Security number to register online or to update information such as an address.

The secretary of state office would share the information with the county auditor in charge of elections where the person lives.

Barnett said 38 states allow online voter registration, with the public’s use ranging from five percent to 50 percent. He said letting South Dakotans do it would reduce errors in the process and described it as “a useful tool while also benefiting the state (government).”

The other person to testify in support was Jennifer Stalley, a lobbyist for AARP South Dakota, who said the group had “high confidence” that Barnett’s office could accomplish the change.

Barnett asked for the public start-up to wait until mid-2021 to allow time for testing. He said the governor has recommended a one-time $25,000 boost to his office’s budget to pay for the work.

Representative Julie Frye-Mueller and Representative Tina Mulally, who are Rapid City Republicans, opposed the bill over questions they said weren’t yet adequately addressed, including whether people could use identification cards that weren’t issued by South Dakota.

Kea Warne, who oversees elections in South Dakota for the secretary of state, said voter-registration lists are for sale. “Anyone can purchase different types of files from our office or their county auditor,” Warne said.

Representative Tim Reed, a Brookings Republican, said the bill was “well thought out.”

Reed added, “I don’t see any issue with the steps that are taken and it is good to get this online.”

HB 1050 won the committee’s recommendation 11-2. HB 1051 was also recommended 11-2 but with different opponents.

Representative Kelly Sullivan, a Sioux Falls Democrat, and Representative Ryan Cwach, a Yankton Democrat, said they found the age information valuable when they were campaigning door to door and sending mailings.

Representative Herman Otten, a Lennox Republican who is the committee’s chairman, said the birth dates were good to know when he was campaigning but liked having less private information about him in public view.

Representative Dayle Hammock, a Spearfish Republican who served in law enforcement, said the FBI considered a person’s birth year to be the most-valuable element for a criminal enterprise.

Added Reed, “I think we have to get this removed from public view.”

Frye-Mueller agreed with them.

“Nobody should be able to profit off of us,” she said. “I think we’re entitled to our privacy.”