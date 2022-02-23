PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Proposed changes to South Dakota’s medical-cannabis defense are dead.

South Dakota’s voters passed the affirmative defense for using cannabis as part of IM 26 that legalized medical marijuana in November 2020. It allowed a person caught using cannabis without a medical card to argue they had a qualifying condition but hadn’t been able to receive the card.

But the Legislature’s study committee on marijuana recommended tightening that provision last year to require that the person actually was a cardholder or the designated caregiver was a cardholder.

The Senate decided that the study committee’s recommendation needed more flexibility. So a 48-hour grace period was proposed for a person who didn’t have the card with them, to prove to law enforcement they are a state-certified cardholder.

But the House Judiciary Committee rejected the changes altogether Wednesday. Backers of IM 26 took the 8-5 defeat of SB 20 as victory.

“I think this is way too soon,” Representative Tom Pischke, R-Dell Rapids, said about why he called for the bill’s death. “I think we’re hurting the patients who really need this.”

Paul Bachand, a lobbyist for the South Dakota State’s Attorneys Association, said the 48-hour compromise applied to both using and possessing. He told the committee that was an improvement over IM 26, which offered the defense only for using. He said a person who was using also was possessing.

Emmett Reistroffer of Sioux Falls, a self-described cannabis advocate, told the committee that 216 patients are now on the state medical cannabis registry. He disagreed that the medical defense was “a little part” of IM 26. “I happen to think it’s one of the most important parts,” he said.

The committee also heard from Liz Tiger of Spearfish, a card-holding patient. Tiger said she found a physician in eastern South Dakota who helped her obtain her card after the half-dozen physicians who provide care to her declined.

Tiger said the protections are “crucial” for patients who can’t find physicians. She said major health systems are discouraging or disallowing physicians from recommending candidates for cardholders: “This leaves patients with a gap.”

Tiger was one of the people appointed to the state program’s medical oversight committee that hasn’t yet met. She said she worked for free to help write and circulate petitons for IM 26 and campaigned for its passage. “This is not what voters wanted.”

Representative Rhonda Milstead, R-Hartford, had presented the bill. In her rebuttal, she said, “It’s not that everybody can have it (medical cannabis). You have to have a medical card.”

Milstead said the public needs to respect physicians’ reasons for not wanting to recommend patients to the state Deparrtment of Health for certification to receive cards. She said the Senate Health and Human Services Committee added the 48-hour amendment and worked it out with lobbyists from the marijuana industry. “It’s meant to be easy and not tie up the courts,” she said.

Representative Rebecca Reimer, R-Chamberlain, said she knows two people who have cards. “And it seemed pretty easy for them to get it.”

Replied Reistroffer, “Everyone’s having a different experience.”