House panel backs Noem ‘reining in’ SDGFP

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A committee of South Dakota lawmakers Wednesday endorsed the governor’s proposal to take away an enforcement power from the state Game, Fish and Parks Department.

Governor Kristi Noem wants the Legislature to repeal the department’s authority to seize and dispose of “any dog, gun, seine, net, boat, light, or other instrumentality unlawfully used or held with intent to use in pursuing, taking, attempting to take, concealing, or disposing of any such game bird, game animal, or fish.”

HB 1111 also would remove the department’s authority to inspect hotels, restaurants, cold storage plants, and icehouses for game or fish that are kept in violation of state law.

It also would repeal a law enforcement officer’s immunity from liability for taking and destroying any device used for illegally taking any wildlife animal or fish.

The House State Affairs Committee listened to testimony from four witnesses — three supporters and one opponent — and then recommended the bill’s passage. The House of Representatives could debate it as early as Thursday afternoon. House approval would send the bill to the Senate next for further consideration.

Kevin Robling, the interim secretary in charge of the Game, Fish and Parks Department, told the representatives that the power hasn’t been used for years. He said the department’s conservation officers typically follow legal due process and get a judge’s order.

As Robling spoke, Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden listened from the audience. Rhoden had pushed for the repeal while he was in the Legislature.

Doug Abraham, a Pierre lawyer representing the South Dakota Landowner and Outfitter Alliance, praised the proposal. “It would allow for due process before the state through its agencies can take your property, and we think that’s a good bill. That’s exactly what’s intended. It’s frankly the practice in most places anyways,” Abraham said.

The opponent was Paul Lepisto from the South Dakota division of the Izaak Walton League. Lepisto agreed the power hadn’t been used very often. “But when the exception is needed, we feel that this needs to be in place as a deterrent for somebody that says, ‘Well, what’s the fine? I can pay that.’ If there isn’t a heavier hand of the law, as currently allowed, somebody’s going to go the extra mile and do things that are going to harm our resources,” Lepisto said.

Robling countered, “The deterrent really is still there. Any egregious (act) that judge deems egregious and severe enough, they will order a court forfeiture for that matter and they likely would seize the property at that time — but through a court order.” He said the department doesn’t plan to seek any increases to fines and penalties.

“I think this is an amazing bill,” said Representative Spencer Gosch, a Glenham Republican who farms.

“This bill removes what I consider in a way to be an unconstitutional remedy,” said Representative Jon Hansen, a Dell Rapids Republican and lawyer. “I’m really grateful to hear that the G-F-and-P has rightfully not exercised what would be their right under this statute.”