PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A legislative panel wants more money put into South Dakota’s merit-based Opportunity scholarships.

The House Education Committee endorsed the plan from Representative Tony Venhuizen, a Sioux Falls Republican, on a 15-0 vote Wednesday and sent HB-1055 to the House Appropriations Committee for further review.

The only opposition came from an analyst with Governor Kristi Noem’s budget office, Brandy Miesner, who objected to the eventual cost and said there are other state-funded scholarship programs available.

Venhuizen, a former chief of staff for Governor Noem, serves on the House Appropriations panel. He was a student member on the state Board of Regents the year the Legislature approved the Opportunity scholarship and when the board wrote the rules for its administration.

The Opportunity scholarship wasn’t funded in 2003 when it was established. The Legislature provided money the next year. It began by providing up to $5,000 over the course of four years. The payments were $1,000 for each of the first three years and $2,000 for the fourth year.

Those amounts were increased in 2015, at the request of then-Governor Dennis Daugaard, to $1,300 for each of the first three years and $2,600 for year four.

Venhuizen was Daugaard’s chief of staff from 2015 through 2018. His current plan calls for increasing the amounts to $1,500 for each of the first three years and $3,000 for year four.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The program, which requires students meet various criteria to qualify and remain eligible, is funded this year at $6.1 million and $5.4 million will be used, according to Venhuizen. He said the proposed increases would be phased in over four years, with only first-year recipients receiving the higher amount for the coming year. That means additional funding wouldn’t be required until the 2027 school year, he said.

The proposed increase would be 15%, which would match the increases in tuition and fees approved by the regents for South Dakota’s public universities in the eight years since the last time the scholarship amount went up, according to Venhuizen.

“We know that this keeps students in the state. They are high-performing students,” he said. “I want to keep up its purchasing power.”

Heather Forney, the regents vice president for finance and administration, said the 2015 increase put the scholarship at roughly 20% of tuition and fees at the state universities. She said Venhuizen’s proposal would keep the value at that level.

Forney said 8,889 students at South Dakota’s public universities have received the scholarship. She said it’s also available for students attending South Dakota’s public technical colleges and private universities.

Tim Dougherty, a lobbyist representing South Dakota’s private campuses, said the scholarship was important for keeping students in South Dakota. “That’s a goal we share,” Dougherty said. “I think it’s a good idea to try to keep up with the inflationary costs at all the institutions.”

Grace Beck, a lobbyist representing the state Board of Technical Education, also spoke in favor. She acknowledged that students don’t widely use it at the four tech colleges but said its availability was important for those who do.

Nathan Sanderson, executive director for the South Dakota Retailers Association, said his 4,000 members tell him their top three challenges in recent years have been workforce, supply chain and inflation. Debra Owen, a lobbyist for Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce, said, “The chamber is always focused on workforce.” Sandra Waltman, a lobbyist for the South Dakota Education Association, called the scholarship “a great way to reward them.”

Tim Rave, a regent and president of the South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations, said a large number of Opportunity recipients go into healthcare, specifically nursing. He said South Dakota has about 1,700 nursing vacancies.

Rob Monson, executive director for the School Administrators of South Dakota, backed the increases, too. He said K-12 schools need more teachers.

Representative Fred Deutsch, a Florence Republican, asked Venhuizen to reflect on the competitive nature of the Opportunity scholarship in contrast to what neighboring states offer. “What kind of leakage do we have?” Deutsch asked.

Venhuizen replied that he didn’t have specific data, but said the Opportunity scholarship and the need-based South Dakota Freedom scholarship, combined with the recent decisions by the regents to hold down tuition and fees, all helped.

Other states such as Nebraska, Minnesota and Iowa are very generous with merit-based scholarships, according to Venhuizen.

“I do think this is something that keeps high-performing students and the data shows that,” he said. “The last thing we want to do is lose these kids to other states.”