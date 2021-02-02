House panel backs changes to how land would be classified as ‘agricultural’ in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Some South Dakota agricultural producers with less than 10 acres of land could see their property taxes increase, under a legislative proposal that moved forward Tuesday.

The Legislature’s House Taxation Committee endorsed HB 1085. The 10-2 vote sets up a debate by the full House of Representatives as early as Thursday afternoon.

One part would make $2,500 of agricultural income as the sole minimum for land to be assessed as agricultural property. The parcel’s size wouldn’t matter. State law currently also allows a different threshold: The income from agriculture must be at least 10% of the property’s taxable value.

Another part of the legislation would set a checklist of four criteria that county directors of equalization would use to determine when land isn’t agricultural, with at least two of the four triggering that decision. A 10-acre minimum is one of the four.

Representative Kirk Chaffee is the sponsor. The Whitewood Republican said the 10% threshold on agricultural income works well county-wide but can be very low for individual parcels that have weak grades of soil. The former Meade County director of equalization serves on the Legislature’s ag assessments task force.

South Dakota has about 46,000 agricultural producers and an estimated 31,800 farms and ranches. “You’ve got to have a lot of acres to do it,” Chaffee said.

Leslie Coyle, state director of property taxes, favored the bill. She said the income system would be easier and simpler to follow.

Last summer the state Office of Hearing Examiners ruled that a legitimate transaction for land was necessary to qualify as agricultural, according to Coyle. She said the legislation’s list of qualifiers reflects another OHE ruling regarding land being held for future non-agricultural development.

Eric Erickson for the South Dakota County Commissioners Association also spoke in support.

Three people testified against. One was Jeremy Smith, a small mixed-vegetable farmer near Spearfish, who said the legislation would cut out niche-market growers. He said affordable land is hard to find. Another was Rebecca Terk from Dakota Rural Action, who said acreage shouldn’t be the way to measure agriculture. “Ag comes in all shapes and sizes in this state,” Terk said.

Coyle answered that producers whose land didn’t qualify as agricultural could afford additional property tax if they’re already paying for phones and internet service. The rate would increase to 2% from 1%, she said. Asked how many producers would be affected, Coyle said she didn’t have the numbers and each county would be “unique.”

“This is fine tuning,” Representative Larry Tidemann, a Brookings Republican, said.