PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — People could donate their prescription drugs and medical supplies to pharmacies in South Dakota for redistribution to others who need them, under a new program that state lawmakers are considering.

The state House of Representatives gave its approval 68-0 Wednesday. HB 1086 now goes to the Senate for further action.

Representative Marli Wiese, R-Madison, said participation would be voluntary. Prescribers and pharmacies would register through the state Board of Pharmacy and put information on a statewide list.

Recipients would include those who are indigent, uninsured or underinsured, she said.

Prescriptions at the time of donation would need to have at least six months remaining before their expiration. Drugs and supplies couldn’t be resold or considered eligible for reimbursement.

Wiese said Avera Health began a pilot project two years ago that’s now helped 210 patients.