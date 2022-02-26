PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s normally tight-fisted Legislature faces unusual circumstances this year because so much more money is available for lawmakers to spend and so little can go for ongoing needs. They are looking at hundreds of millions of dollars in federal coronavirus funding, as well as millions of dollars in unexpected state tax revenues from so much extra one-time cash bursting through South Dakota’s economy during the pandemic.

The situation has led to a variety of disagreements this session, often in public view, and most frequently in the House of Representatives, where Republicans hold 62 of the 70 seats. It’s also made for big differences between the two chambers. That was clear Friday, when a Senate committee politely listened but then quickly discarded the sales-tax cut costing $150 million that a split House had passed Wednesday.

House Republicans are divided roughly down the middle, between conservative and very conservative. So are their top people. Majority leader Kent Peterson of Salem this session has voted one way on some big issues while the chamber’s two presiding officers, Spencer Gosch of Glenham and Jon Hansen of Dell Rapids, as well as House Appropriations chair Chris Karr of Sioux Falls and assistant majority leader Chris Johnson of Rapid City, sometimes go the other.

Spending bills route through the House appropriators. Some of those nine at times have seemed to send not-so-private messages by setting aside requests, including two from Peterson.

Appropriators voted 6-2 to table his request for $3 million to finish renovations at the National Music Museum on the University of South Dakota campus in Vermillion. They also voted 5-4 to kill his request for $15 million for the design and construction of a new biomedical innovation facility on the grounds of the USD Discovery District research park in northwest Sioux Falls.

Neither bill was dead, however.

Peterson used a legislative maneuver known as a smokeout to force the committee to release both of them, so the full House could consider whether each was worthy of debate. The House on Wednesday voted 47-23 for the museum money and 53-17 for the biomedical center money. All five of the top Republican group voted for both. The two bills are now on the Senate side.

Peterson told reporters the next day that smokeouts are part of the Legislature’s rules.

“It’s all things that have been done before,” he said at the Republican leadership’s weekly news conference during legislative session. “Ultimately two bills were brought out of committee that had failed. We had a very robust discussion on the (House) floor and they passed by a pretty overwhelming margin. I’m very comfortable with how the way things went down, and I think the votes speak for themselves.”

Assistant leader Johnson said Peterson’s bills were subject to the same rules as every other legislator’s.

“His bills could die in committee, just like any bills could, and he has the ability to utilize the rules to bring them back on the floor,” Johnson said. “But what you saw was a different outcome on the floor, probably because of his leadership.

“So I think it would be incorrect to characterize that situation as not having control of the caucus. I don’t think, from working with the leader for a couple years now, that the intent is to have control of the caucus. It’s to manage the caucus in a way that is fair and effective, and that we can push bills through in a fair way and let everything get a good debate and have everything heard.”

Johnson continued, “As you saw yesterday, things didn’t get very volatile on the floor and we got done in a reasonable time and his bills got passed. So obviously there was some minds changed, and maybe it was just the makeup on the floor versus the committee that had something to do with it. But it’s a great process we have here — every bill can die and every bill can have a second chance if you believe in it and I think that was used.”

Johnson also addressed the differences surfacing among the 62 Republican representatives: “I think we have actually a lot more commonality in our caucus than you might think. It’s evident to me after session is over with by the conversations we all have with each other. People fight hard for what they believe in, but in the end they take off the boxing gloves when we get off the floor and we have those conversations and we think about how can we move forward together more than you might expect.”

Appropriators don’t serve on other committees during legislative session. That can shape perspectives.

“Our appropriators do their jobs and the rest of the caucus does their job as well,” Peterson said. “They might see the world a little differently, maybe look at how the appropriations of South Dakota should be spent, but utlimately it comes down to the will of the floor of the House, and the will of the full caucus. That’s no different than it’s ever been done out here.”

Peterson, who is serving his eighth consecutive year in the House, and therefore final year there because of term limits, added, “Nothing that happened yesterday or last week is any different than anything we’ve done in the past. It happened to be that I had a couple of bills that got beat, and I brought them back out. That’s the first time I’ve ever done a smokeout in my career. And so I think that’s fine, and that’s all a part of the process, and ultimately 45 of my colleagues in the caucus agreed, and I think that’s a good number.”

Johnson said the lawmakers are responding to so much money being available.

“When you look at the incredible unprecedented funds we’re dealing with, compared to what we’re used to in our Legislature, that situation alone is going to accentuate the differences that you have with fiscal policy,” Johnson said. “So when you’re trying to figure out how can we be conservative, how can we be prudent, and yet dispense with this money in a proper way, that’s when the contrast between the two sides get accentuated even deeper, but that doesn’t mean that we don’t resolve things, and I think you did see us resolve things.

“Yeah, there’s some differences between appropriations (members) and the rest of the body, but you’ve got sixty-two members in our Republican caucus and I’ve always said that means you have sixty-two different definitions of what it means to be a Republican or conservative. And as long as that idea is respected, I think in the end, things resolves themselves the way they are supposed to, and I think that happened yesterday.”