PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — People who engage in illegal grain trading in South Dakota could soon face much stiffer punishments for their crimes, and farmers could get financial compensation faster.

Those are some of the intended outcomes from three pieces of legislation the South Dakota House of Representatives gave final legislative approval Monday.

“These are really important,” said the farmer-rancher who presented the bills, Representative Caleb Finck, R-Tripp.

The package previously won Senate approval and now heads to Governor Kristi Noem for her decision. The changes are sought by the state Public Utilities Commission that regulates grain trading in South Dakota.

SB 35 would increase the penalty to $5,000 per illegal transaction from the current $1,000.

SB 38 would more severely punish people who hold themselves out as grain brokers and arrange transactions with unlicensed grain buyers.

SB 39 would have farmers compensated from licensed grain buyers’ bonds after 90 days rather than 180.