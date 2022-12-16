PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A picturesque community in western South Dakota has run into much higher than expected expenses for utility and sidewalk work.

So Hot Springs is taking the rare step of seeking a nearly $2 million loan from the state highway fund. The request is for a 10-year loan at 0% interest, to be repaid by city sales tax.

The state Transportation Commission will consider the matter on Wednesday morning.

Reconstruction of US 18 / US 385 in Hot Springs is underway and is scheduled for completion in December 2023. City officials need to pay for architectural lighting and a suspended sidewalk along part of North River Street, as well as sewer and water lines in the project area.

Those items are costing much more than anticipated, according to the loan application from Hot Springs finance officer Misty Summers-Walton.

The sewer and water work originally was estimated to be nearly $1.1 million, but the low bid came in at more than $1.7 million, according to a written explanation from the city. A water-line break showed the need for another 1,900 feet, and additional unexpected change orders have brought the price to $2,242,442.17, with the city also incurring some $250,000 of out-of-pocket expenses. City officials plan to ask the Hot Springs Council for a bond issue.

The lighting and sidewalk work meanwhile was estimated to cost $2.8 million but the latest numbers show a total price of more than $4.4 million for construction, engineering and several add-ons, according to the city’s memo.

“To City of Hot Springs these projects are vital and their importance is tied to both safety and economic development. We were, are, and will be committed to doing things right, we just weren’t financially prepared for the significant increases in costs,” Summers-Walton wrote to state Department of Transportation officials. “When completed, this project will define the look and feel of our city for the next 50 plus years and we simply can’t miss the opportunity to meet them.”