PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The city government of Hot Springs will get more help from the South Dakota Department of Transportation to cover some of the costs for renovating its public image.

The state Transportation Commission made the decision Wednesday to approve the city’s request for a $1,967,000 loan. Terms are 1% interest for 10 years.

The department is paying a contractor to rebuild US 18 / US 385 in Hot Springs. The city is paying for a suspended sidewalk, replacing utilities and other work as part of the project.

Hot Springs Mayor Bob Nelson said the sidewalk was estimated to cost $2.8 million but that’s risen to $3.9 million. He said the city has encountered other increases that weren’t expected.

Hot Springs requested the loan at 0% interest. Two previous loans made by the commission were at 1%. State Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt said the loan money was otherwise invested as part of a state pool that earned about 1.5%.

So commissioner Mike Vehle of Mitchell wanted the loan to carry a 1.5% interest rate. “I think we should at least stay in the marketplace,” Vehle said.

But commissioner Larry Nelson of Canton had enough support for the loan to be made at 1%. Nelson said that would be consistent with past loans in Yankton County and Lyman County.

Commissioner Don Roby voted against the lower interest rate and against the final package. Among his reasons was the possibility that Hot Springs might renege after getting the money.

“A future council can vote to not make the payments. That is my concern,” Roby said.