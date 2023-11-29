PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A state lawmaker wants to tighten a part of South Dakota’s drunk-driving laws.

South Dakota currently requires that any drunk-driving conviction more than 10 years old can’t be considered when a motorist is charged with another drunk-driving arrest.

Republican Senator Brent Hoffman hopes to convince the rest of the Legislature to eliminate that exemption.

He plans to bring a proposal to the 2024 legislative session that starts January 9. It would remove the 10-year reference from one part of state law, repeal entirely another section of state law and make other changes.

Hoffman said Republican Representative Mary Fitzgerald will be the lead sponsor in the House.

He believes that South Dakota’s high number of drunk-driving convictions stems in part from the sentencing laws being too lenient.

According to Hoffman, the original look-back exemption passed in 1973 at four years and lawmakers expanded it to five years. It was further expanded to 10 years in 2001, with two long-time law enforcement officers, Republican Representative Gene Abdallah and Republican Senator Ken Albers, leading the effort.

The 2001 expansion drew no opposition at its committee hearings in the House and Senate. Testifying in support of 10 years were lobbyists representing statewide organizations for sheriffs, police chiefs and state’s attorneys, as well as the head of the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

KELOLAND News asked Hoffman on Wednesday whether he’s been in touch with those groups. He said he has: “Each of the organizations I’ve contacted have been very supportive and helped to improve the bill, but they’ll decide later if they’ll testify as proponents during session.”

Hoffman said he’s also gathered input from other legislators and coordinated with the state Unified Judicial System, the state attorney general and other state government departments.

“Outside groups such as Mothers Against Drunk Driving have also been very supportive,” he said. “Most important, many individual citizens and victims rights groups across the state have offered their support.”