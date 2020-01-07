Here’s how the Executive Board decided to seek power for the Legislature to get outside counsel

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The proposal to let the South Dakota Legislature hire outside lawyers to defend itself in court cases came from its code counsel.

Wenzel Cummings moved up to the post last year when he succeeded Doug Decker.

Cummings presented two pieces of potential legislation at the December 3 meeting of the Legislature’s Executive Board.

One dealt only with redistricting cases. The panel selected the broader one.

HB 1004 is pre-filed for the 2020 session that opens January 14.

Cummings told lawmakers that state law requires the South Dakota attorney general to defend the state government when the governor, the Legislature or either chamber requests it.

What’s not clearly defined is how the attorney general should respond when the governor and lawmakers have different interests.

“He is not obligated,” Cummings replied to a lawmaker.

The U.S. Supreme Court held last year that the Virginia House of Delegates didn’t have legal standing to appeal a redistricting case because there wasn’t a specific Virginia law.

Cummings said there was a presentation at a National Conference of State Legislatures meeting about the issue. His proposal is patterned largely on laws in Texas and Indiana.

He said giving authority to the South Dakota Legislature and each chamber would be important as a separation of powers and protect the Legislature’s interest.

“As your attorney I recommend that you fill this gap,” Cummings said. He added, “This is the worst-case scenario I’m trying to help you resolve before you get there.”

House Speaker Steven Haugaard, a Sioux Falls Republican, was sued in federal court last year when he banned a lobbyist from the House floor. Yvonne Taylor, executive director for the South Dakota Municipal League, prevailed.

Several South Dakota laws were challenged in federal court in the past year. Federal rulings struck down parts of riot-boosting laws and a restriction on out-of-state contributions to ballot-question campaigns.

Haugaard said Cummings doesn’t know the future but wanted the Legislature to be protected. “That’s kind of the point of this,” Haugaard said.

“I’m happy to see it,” Senator Bob Ewing, a Spearfish Republican, said.

Senator Jim Bolin, a Canton Republican, was the only nay in the 9-1 decision to support it. Five members weren’t available for the vote.

“I do appreciate code counsel watching out for this,” Haugaard said.