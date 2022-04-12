PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s how the South Dakota House of Representatives voted Tuesday in deciding to impeach state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg in connection with the September 12, 2020, death of pedestrian Joe Boever. At least 36 yes votes were needed to impeach.

Yes — (36) — David Anderson, R-Hudson. Aaron Aylward, R-Harrisburg. Hugh Bartels, R-Watertown. Arch Beal, R-Sioux Falls. Rocky Blare, R-Ideal. Shawn Bordeaux, D-Mission. Kirk Chaffee, R-Whitewood. Roger Chase, R-Huron. Ryan Cwach, D-Yankton. Sydney Davis, R-Burbank. Mike Derby. R-Rapid City. Fred Deutsch, R-Florence. Becky Drury, R-Rapid City. Linda Duba, D-Sioux Falls. Mary Fitzgerald, R-Spearfish. Tim Goodwin, R-Rapid City. Erin Healy, D-Sioux Falls. Charlie Hoffman, R-Eureka. Jennifer Keintz, D-Eden. Lance Koth, R-Mitchell. Trish Ladner, R-Hot Springs. Oren Lesmeister, D-Parade. Will Mortenson, R-Pierre. Jessica Olson, R-Rapid City. Peri Pourier, D-Pine Ridge. Tim Reed, R-Brookings. Taylor Rehfeldt, R-Sioux Falls. Lynn Schneider, R-Huron. Jamie Smith, D-Sioux Falls. Tamara St. John, R-Sisseton. Richard Thomason, R-Sioux Falls. Larry Tidemann, R-Brookings. Mike Weisgram, R-Fort Pierre. Mark Willadsen, R-Sioux Falls. Dean Wink, R-Howes. Nancy York, R-Watertown.

No — (31) — Doug Barthel, R-Sioux Falls. Drew Dennert, R-Aberdeen. Caleb Finck, R-Tripp. Spencer Gosch, R-Glenham. Lana Greenfield, R-Doland. Randy Gross, R-Elkton. Jon Hansen, R-Dell Rapids. Steven Haugaard, R-Sioux Falls. Greg Jamison, R-Sioux Falls. Kevin Jensen, R-Canton. Phil Jensen, R-Rapid City. Chris Johnson, R-Rapid City. Chris Karr, R-Sioux Falls. Sam Marty, R-Prairie City. Liz May, R-Kyle. John Mills, R-Volga. Rhonda Milstead, R-Hartford. Paul Miskimins, R-Mitchell. Tina Mulally, R-Rapid City. Ernie Otten, R-Tea. Marty Overweg, R-New Holland. Carl Perry, R-Aberdeen. Kent Peterson, R-Salem. Sue Peterson, R-Sioux Falls. Tom Pischke, R-Dell Rapids. Tony Randolph, R-Rapid City. Rebecca Reimer, R-Chamberlain. Bethany Soye, R-Sioux Falls. Mike Stevens, R-Yankton. Richard Vasgaard, R-Centerville. Kaleb Weis, R-Aberdeen.

Excused — (3) — Taffy Howard, R-Rapid City. Scott Odenbach, R-Spearfish. Marli Wiese, R-Madison.