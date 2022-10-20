PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Another grain buyer has come forward to acknowledge making purchases in South Dakota without a state-required license.

Hefty Seed Company has reached agreement with state regulators to pay a $15,000 fine and become licensed as a grain buyer.

The Baltic-based company admitted to purchasing more than 20 truckloads between July 1, 2015, and June 30, 2022. Brian Hefty signed the agreement for the company, which operates in 11 states.

The next step is the consideration of the settlement by the state Public Utilities Commission. That could come at the commission’s upcoming meetings October 27 or November 8.