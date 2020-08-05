Hearing set for Wild Springs Solar permit

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Pubic Utilities Commission has reserved three days in December to take testimony and ask questions on an application for a solar-electricity farm proposed in western South Dakota.

Geronimo Energy seeks authority to construct the 128-megawatt Wild Springs Solar project south of New Underwood in Pennington County.

It would be South Dakota’s second commercial solar facility.

The commission on Tuesday set December 15-17 for the hearing and adopted various other dates as proposed by its staff.

Basin Electric plans to distribute the project’s output. Two rural electric cooperatives in the area support the project.

Wild Springs applied May 15. The commission has nine months to reach a decision. The schedule calls for the parties to file their post-hearing briefs and proposed findings of fact January 8, 2021.

Mollie Smith, a lawyer for the company, worked with the commission staff on coordinating the schedule.

Burdorf Family Trust is the lone intervening party. Judith Berdorf of Henderson, Nevada, said Tuesday she didn’t object to the schedule.

“I appreciate everyone working together,” said Gary Hanson, commission chairman.

The project will cost an estimated $190 million.