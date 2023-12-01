PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly all newborns already are screened for hearing in South Dakota. The state Department of Health wants to require it for every baby.

The department on Thursday held a public hearing on the proposal. It says, “All medical providers and certified midwives delivering infants must perform newborn hearing screening on any infant born in this state.” Written comments are being accepted through December 10.

Even though it’s not yet required, the department does feature hearing screening on its newborn program’s website. Beth Dokken, the department’s director of family and community health, explained why state officials want to take this extra step.

“Newborn screening is currently happening across South Dakota, largely in the hospitals that are providing child-birth services across the state. This rule is still necessary, however,” she told KELOLAND News.

“Although we do have a large number of hospitals and babies getting screened for hearing, this just really formalizes the process and so what that means for families who have new babies is that their babies are getting screened,” she continued. “Any early identification of hearing loss or potential hearing loss, it’s really important to do prompt follow-ups. So this is really important to formalize the process that babies are getting the follow-up they need and then getting referred to services for treatment as indicated.”

The department wants to ensure that no child goes unchecked, including those who aren’t born in a hospital.

“We do have midwives that we’ve been working closely with who are doing newborn hearing screening. There may be a small percentage of those homebirths or settings that currently are not getting that newborn hearing,” Dokken said. “So it would require those babies to also get screened, and the department has purchased some portable newborn hearing screeners, so we are working closely with the midwives to make sure they have access to those devices in order to meet this potential new requirement.”

She said 99% of babies born in South Dakota during 2022 were screened for hearing.

“We do identify about thirty to thirty-five infants each year with hearing loss at that initial hearing screening. And then we also want to make sure that those again that need the follow-up and the treatment and the services are getting that,” Dokken said. “So we’re just really excited to bring this forward, for both current families that are having hearing loss in their babies, but also future families that we can certainly make an impact in and improve the process and quality of life going forward.”

The babies receive their initial screenings right after birth, according to Dokken.

“The newborn screening process happens in the hospital before the baby leaves the hospital, so both the blood spot screening, the heel poke, and also the newborn hearing screening at the hospital, and any follow-up that needs to be done if indicated on that initial screen will typically happen either at the pediatrician’s office or at the audiologist’s office following release from the hospital,” she said.