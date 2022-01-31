PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The former House speaker challenging Governor Kristi Noem for the Republican nomination this year has raised less than one percent of what she reported for 2021.

Representative Steven Haugaard of Sioux Falls reported his campaign for governor brought in $56,221 last year. The largest amount was a $10,000 transfer from his legislative campaign committee. He showed $20,411.86 in spending and a balance of $35,809.14 as of December 31.

His report was posted Monday morning on the South Dakota Secretary of State campaign-finance website. It showed an official filing time of 4:49 pm. CT Friday, January 28. The filing deadline was 5 p.m. CT Friday.

Neither Haugaard nor officials in the secretary of state office commented on why the report wasn’t available earlier.

Noem’s campaign Friday reported a record amount of more than $7.9 million raised by her campaign last year. Haugaard filed paperwork for his campaign for governor November 12, 2021.