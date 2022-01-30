PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Should chemical abortions be further restricted or be banned altogether in South Dakota?

That’s a question for state lawmakers in the coming weeks, as they consider proposals from Governor Kristi Noem and Representative Steven Haugaard.

The answer could affect how some Republican voters mark their ballots in the June primary election. Haugaard is challenging Noem for the Republican nomination.

Noem wants a state law to further restrict the chemical form of abortion. Haugaard wants a state law to outright prohibit chemical abortion.

Representative Fred Deutsch, a past president of South Dakota Right To Life, an anti-abortion group, is a co-sponsor on Haugaard’s bill.

Meanwhile, a federal judge has put on hold the new rule that the governor wants as a temporary restriction on chemical abortions. A hearing is set for Tuesday.

According to state Department of Health data, medical or chemical abortions accounted for 39% of the 125 reported for 2020 and 34% of the 414 in 2019.

COVID-19 vaccinations are another dividing point for Noem and Haugaard.

Haugaard has legislation that would ban state government, local governments and private employers from activities regarding people’s COVID-19 vaccination status. People also couldn’t be required to show vaccination status to receive service or attend events.

Noem plans legislation that would allow people in most instances to claim an exemption for medical, religious or natural-immunity reasons when a private employer requires COVID-19 immunizations.

Noem criticized Haugaard last week for using a legislative maneuver to delay House debate on Noem’s bill that would ban transgender athletes from female sports in high schools and at state universities.

Haugaard took the step after Representative Rhonda Milstead proposed an amendment allowing players to sue for damages. The House takes up the bill again Tuesday.

Last year, Noem used a style-and-form veto to stop Milstead’s bill on the same topic. Haugaard said the veto “left our daughters unprotected for the past year.”