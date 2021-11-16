Haugaard files to challenge Noem

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Now there are two candidates planning to run for governor of South Dakota in 2022.

Republican lawmaker Steven Haugaard has filed organizational paperwork for his campaign with the South Dakota Secretary of State.

He joins the current Republican governor, Kristi Noem. She officially announced her campaign for re-election on Friday.

Haugaard has won election four times to the state House of Representatives. The Sioux Falls lawyer served the 2019-2020 term as House speaker.

He successfully pressed for a special legislative session last year as Noem received and disbursed federal COVID-19 aid. Last week he voted against the House opening an investigation into the possible impeachment of state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

Noem spent four years in the state House and won election to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2010, defeating Democrat incumbent Stephanie Herseth Sandlin.

Noem served four terms in the U.S. House. She defeated then-Attorney General Marty Jackley for the 2018 Republican nomination for governor and got past Democrat Billie Sutton in the general election.

Haugaard filed his paperwork Friday, November 12, shortly before 1 p.m. CT. Noem announced her candidacy that same day.

No Democrat has yet announced plans to run.

People intending to seek state, legislative or county elected offices in South Dakota in 2022 can’t officially begin circulating candidacy petitions until January 1.

Former lieutenant governor Steve Kirby of Sioux Falls is chairing Noem’s re-election campaign. Haugaard’s wife, Mary, is chairing his.

Noem’s re-election website currently features a variety of fundraising appeals and shopping items. It includes a page that says, “Keep anti-American curriculum out of our classrooms!” and shows a red “stop” sign next to “Critical Race Theory” and “The 1619 Project,” a New York Times look into the role of slavery in U.S. history.