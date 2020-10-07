Hand County hog facility gets state well permit

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A proposed hog facility in Hand County has received approval to use 77 acre-feet of groundwater annually.

The state Water Management Board made the decision after a contested-case hearing Wednesday.

Landowner Kirk Aughenbaugh said the five-building operation is proposed about 10 miles southeast of Miller in Pearl Township and would have 18 employees managed as part of the Pipestone system.

A neighboring producer, Patricia Moriarty, lives two miles east. She challenged the application.

Timothy Magstadt, an engineer for the state water-rights program, said the nearest permitted water right was nine miles away and for a commercial use, while the nearest domestic well was 1.5 miles northwest.

Magstadt said Ratio’s proposed well was unlikely to affect the Moriarty well that goes down 300 feet.

Moriarty said she has a second well at 1,600 feet, but Magstadt said it was unlikely to be affected. “We do have trouble watering the livestock we do have with those two wells,” Moriarty said.

Magstadt said he didn’t think a meter was required as a condition for the Ratio permit.

Nick Fitzgerald, who is Pipestone’s business development manager, said he worked on projects with independent farmers such as Aughenbaugh family. Fitzgerald said the proposed facility is zero-discharge with 12 months of manure storage in concrete unlined pits and would meet state government’s design standards.

Moriarty asked how the operators would know when manure leaked. Fitzgerald repeatedly answered only that the facility is designed to meet or exceed all state requirements.

“If you look at other cement places, they crack,” Moriarty said. Fitzgerald said it “was up to us to complete those tasks.” He said the first Pipestone farm was constructed in 1989. “Are they all still in operation?” Moriarty asked. “They are,” Fitzgerald replied.

Board member Leo Holzbauer of Delmont asked if there were monitoring wells planned. There are, Fitzgerald said.

Moriarty, testifying for herself, said another neighbor has an artesian well that “after four or five hours” pumps mud. She said there’s no guarantee the manure pits won’t leak and she’s concerned the manure will reach her wells or the other neighbor’s well.

Moriarty said her husband, Bob, knew of three abandoned wells at the proposed site. “That was my concern, that manure would siphon down through those (abandoned) wells,” she said.

Chairman Jim Hutmacher of Oacoma, a licensed well driller, said that the abandoned wells, if properly sealed, shouldn’t allow leakage.