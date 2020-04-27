Guindon is getting ready to call it a career as auditor general for South Dakota Legislature

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Legislative Audit gets a new person at the top this summer, when state Auditor General Marty Guindon retires. The Legislature’s Executive Board started the process April 20 to choose his successor, focusing on applications from within the staff.

The agency, whose history dates to 1943, has legislative authority to independently audit the financial records for all of state government, except itself. The state auditor in turn has authority to inspect DLA’s spending and vouchers. The auditor general and his staff also have authority to directly audit or review local audits of counties, municipalities, school districts and other state government subdivisions in South Dakota.

Guindon, who prefers to let his agency’s work speak for itself, recently answered a few questions from KELOLAND News Capitol Bureau reporter Bob Mercer. And if you like technology, it’s definitely worth reading to the end.

When did you start at DLA?

June 12, 1978

When did you become auditor general?

Appointed by the E Board in 2000, then appointed to an 8-year term by concurrent resolution of both houses in 2001 and then reappointed in 2009 and 2017.

Your age?

I am 63.

What did you do professionally before DLA?

I started my professional career with Legislative Audit and progressed from Junior Auditor to Information Systems Auditor to Information Systems Audit Manager and then to Auditor General. When I started, I intended to stay two years.

Where are your high school diploma and college degree from?

Plankinton High School in 1974 and Northern State College in 1978 with a B.S. in Business Administration-Accounting and a mathematics minor. I became a CPA in 1980 and a Certified Information Systems Auditor in 1983 receiving the third highest score in the nation on the examination.

When will your last day in the DLA office be and when does your retirement take effect?

I plan to retire on June 8, but may stay until July or August if needed to make the transition.

Any statement about any noteworthy work through the decades?

Being an old computer auditor, the progression of technology during my career has been incredible.

We created a computer audit function and started auditing the state’s major mainframe computer systems around 1979, before there were PCs.

Our computer programs were ‘input’ using IBM 80-column punched cards. We had to come into the state’s data center on Saturdays to use the mainframe — a room size computer — to sort the 250,000 or so state accounting transactions for a year, because of the resources needed to do that. Now with Excel, we can sort those same records in the time it takes to reach for my coffee.

We bought DLA’s first IBM PC XT around 1983 with a 10MB hard drive and a whopping 384K of memory for about $5,000. VisiCalc was the spreadsheet on it with 154 rows and 63 columns available. My Apple Watch has 1,600 times the storage of that first PC.

COBOL was the predominant computer language for the old state mainframe applications and was projected to be obsolete and long gone many years ago. Those old COBOL programmers have had the last laugh though as there are still billions of lines of COBOL code running mission-critical applications around the world.

When my career started we used pencils and our trusty pink pearl erasers along with electronic calculators and 13-column paper pads to prepare financial statements and typewriters to prepare the audit reports. Now we have electronic working-paper software with which the staff can scan and store, create and share audit evidence from anywhere.

We have created computer collections of municipal and county annual financial report data and audit reports from which taxpayers can view and compare their local government’s financial data. Taxpayers can click the red flag on our website and let us know of any concerns they have about fraud or misuse of public funds.

We audited the first statewide financial statements and conducted the first Single Audit of federal programs in the late 1980s. We have been able to issue “clean” opinions on the state’s financial statements every year since and I have great respect and appreciation for all of the accountants and auditors throughout state government and at DLA who made that possible.

DLA staff have helped hundreds of local government officials safeguard public money and improve their ability to record and report to the taxpayers how that money was used.

Most important to me though is that we have been able to maintain Legislative Audit’s reputation as independent and objective auditors and a trusted source for information and analysis.

Any statement about the current or retired staff?

The people I have worked with at DLA have been exemplary professional public servants committed to helping governments be accountable to the taxpayers and I have been honored to serve with them.