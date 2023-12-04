RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s public technical colleges will raise the number of certificate completers, keep courses affordable and increase in-state placement of graduates.

The state Board of Technical Education that oversees South Dakota’s system of two-year institutions adopted the new strategic priorities on Monday.

Executive director Nick Wendell described them to the board as “end of the decade goals” to be reached by 2030 and outlined them in a slide presentation. They are:

Produce 3,001 credential completers per year. The four colleges have been on a growth path of 2,760.

Maintain a five-year or shorter payback, known as a “cost to earnings premium,” for every associate of applied science program in the system.

Increase in-state placement to 75% for graduates five years finishing programs at the colleges. The most-recent rate was 71%.

They were developed after visits to Southeast Technical College at Sioux Falls, Western Dakota Technical College in Rapid City, Lake Area Technical College at Watertown and Mitchell Technical College.

“I think they’re all taking steps to make that come into fruition,” board president Dana Dykhouse of Sioux Falls said about their capacity to graduate more students. He added, “This is a good step forward.”

Wendell said the priorities will be woven into public presentations, such as to legislators and to economic development organizations. “We’re happy to come anywhere and everywhere to talk about these goals,” he said.

Board member Doug Ekeren of Yankton asked how the 3,001 goal aligns with high school graduation numbers.

“We know there will be some plateauing in some of those years,” Wendell acknowledged. He said the plan isn’t based on only growing the number of 18-year-olds at the four colleges. “We know that it will have to be more than traditional-age high school students,” Wendell said.

In recent years 32 to 35% of South Dakota’s high school graduates didn’t enroll in any institution within 18 months of graduation, according to Wendell. “That’s one population we all know we can make some inroads with,” he said.

There also are approximately 70,000 working-age South Dakotans who have some college credits but no degrees, Wendell said, and there are thousands more working-age adults who don’t have any college credit or credential, including many in rural areas.