Group in state House delays vote on banning surrogacy brokers in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A procedural maneuver kept the state House of Representatives from voting Tuesday on whether South Dakota should prohibit commercial surrogacy contracts.

Representative Jon Hansen, a Dell Rapids Republican, proposed HB 1096 that would ban brokers from advertising for or profiting from a woman agreeing to be pregnant for another woman.

Hansen will need to wait to learn whether his bill has the votes to pass.

That’s because Representative Tim Rounds, a Pierre Republican, offered an amendment calling for the Legislature to study the issue instead.

The delay came when Representative Drew Dennert, an Aberdeen Republican, invoked joint rule 5-17 and the required one-fifth of House members supported the attempt.

The rule requires further debate on a pending amendment to be delayed, so that one legislative day intervenes. The once-routine tactic has been rarely used in recent years.

Hansen argued Tuesday that custody should be decided in the best interest of the child.

He cited a provision in a South Dakota surrogate contract that allowed for the unborn child to be discarded if genetic testing determined the child hadn’t correctly developed.

Another provision required the woman carrying the child to pay money back if she decided to keep the child, he said.

Hansen noted South Dakota law prohibits paying for an adoption. He said many other nations prohibit surrogacy-for-profit, including Canada and Mexico.

“Children should not be the subject of a contract,” Hansen said.

Rounds defended his study request, saying there are many sides to be considered. “I think it deserves to be looked at,” he told House members.

Hansen responded he was okay with a study but his bill needs to be passed first.

If a majority in the House does vote for Hansen’s measure, it would move to the Senate, where it would get another committee hearing. Republican Al Novstrup of Aberdeen is the lead Senate sponsor.