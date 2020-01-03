Governor’s policy director wants public’s attention on Noem

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Maggie Seidel said Friday she didn’t want a news story about herself. The new policy director and senior adviser instead wanted to keep the focus on Governor Kristi Noem.

Seidel’s first official day on the South Dakota governor’s staff was November 19. Seidel came from the Washington, D.C., offices for the American Property Casualty Insurance Association.

“She’s a visionary and I’m drawn to helping her succeed,” Seidel said. “I want to help her and that’s why I’m here.”

Seidel is married and the couple has one child. She attended high school at Lake Forest, Illinois, has a bachelor degree from Villanova University, where she played Division 1 softball, and has master degrees from Fordham University and George Mason University.

Seidel has worked for several organizations since February 2015 and previously spent about five years on Capitol Hill for conservative members of Congress from Nebraska, Virginia, Texas and New Jersey.

Seidel said she didn’t know Noem until a recruiter put them together last year. Noem won election in 2010 as South Dakota’s one member in the U.S. House of Representatives and was re-elected three times. Voters elected Noem in 2018 to be the state’s first female governor.

“I think she’s really going to be successful,” Seidel said.