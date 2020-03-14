Governor’s office didn’t tell SDSEO leader about order for many state workers to work remotely

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The executive director for the South Dakota State Government Employees Organization said Saturday he hadn’t yet heard from the governor’s office or her staff about the order she issued Friday regarding the COVID-19 virus.

Governor Kristi Noem directed “non-essential personnel of the offices of state government to report to work remotely and not report to state offices” starting Sunday, March 15, and running through Saturday, March 21.

“I recognize that not all non-essential personnel are able to work remotely and in those instances will be granted administrative leave as deemed necessary,” the order further said.

The governor said all essential personnel should report to work as scheduled. She also prohibited all work-related out-of-state travel during the week-long order

It applies only to state employees within the executive branch under the governor’s direct control and didn’t define non-essential and essential. The order said all other units of government and private businesses “shall make independent judgments on this matter.”

The order could be lifted sooner or extended longer. Its purpose is to “ensure that COVID-19 remains controlled and that residents of South Dakota remain safe and secure.”

Maggie Seidel, the governor’s policy director, said Saturday each agency defines who is essential and non-essential as they prepare for emergencies or closures.

“Depending on the emergency, how long it lasts, or the situation around closure, the definition can change,” Seidel said.

She assured that steps have been taken to ensure remote employees will be available to assist the public next week.

Information security is one of the primary functions for the state Bureau of Information and Telecommunications, according to Seidel.

“Through routine work travel and current remote work agreements, employee access to and protection of state information is carefully managed,” Seidel said. She added, “The situation is very fluid, so we will be making decisions as they arise.”

The governor also said Friday she had decided all public K-12 schools should close for the coming week and asked that private K-12 schools close. Local school boards and superintendents began making those decisions Friday.

She also consulted with the South Dakota High School Activities Association so that the state basketball tournaments were suspended indefinitely Friday, including a girls tournament that was in its second day.

Noem said at a news conference Friday at the Capitol that one of her lawyers had met with the South Dakota Secretary of State staff about how the spring elections might be affected.

The actions came the same day that President Donald Trump declared a national emergency related to COVID-19 and the U.S. House of Representatives adopted an emergency relief package to help the United States deal with the global pandemic.

Contacted by KELOLAND News, SDSEO Eric Ollila said Saturday morning he hadn’t been notified about the order regarding state employees. The organization has 25 chapters in South Dakota.

“State government hasn’t told me or the SDSEO anything about it,” Ollila said.

He added, “I do know that state government is looking to be more flexible and dynamic in getting its jobs done, though.” He said SB186 that the Noem administration proposed and the Legislature approved will offer paid family leave and more flexibility for state employees.

Several state departments sent Twitter messages Friday afternoon and Saturday morning they would be closed to the public next week, such as the Department of Transportation, the South Dakota Lottery, the Department of Human Services and the Department of Labor and Regulation. The state Department of Revenue said it would be open for business through telephone and email.

The state Legislative Research Council website said Saturday morning its office in the Capitol will be closed Monday to Friday but staff could be reached by email or phone.

Some state boards and commissions postponed meetings that had been scheduled for the next week, including the Education Standards Board, the Gaming Commission, the Real Estate Commission, the Railroad Board, the Lottery Commission, the Workforce Development Council and the Technical Professions Board.

The state Public Utilities Commission changed the format of its Tuesday meeting to call-in only. Many other state boards and commissions planned to meet by teleconference.

South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice David Gilbertson announced an emergency order allowing state circuit and magistrate courts flexibility in their operations.

KELOLAND News has requested further comment from the governor. She outlined the steps she’s taken in a weekly column released Saturday morning.

Through Saturday morning, South Dakota had nine presumptive-positive cases of COVID-19, while 182 tests were determined to be negative, with three tests pending. The state Department of Health is updating the numbers by noon each day.

The nine presumed-positive cases include three in Minnehaha County and one each in Beadle, Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Davison, McCook and Pennington counties.

People who feel they may have contracted coronavirus should call their physician or clinic rather than go to the facility unannounced.

For more information go to covid.sd.gov or call the state hotline at 1-800-997-2880.