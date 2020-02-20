Governor’s human-trafficking changes sail through South Dakota Senate

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem’s expansion of South Dakota’s laws against human trafficking won final approval Wednesday from the Legislature.

The state Senate voted 34-0 for HB 1047. It went through two committee hearings and two chambers without a change and without attracting any votes against it.

Family trafficking would be better addressed under the bill. “They did not choose this life,” Senator Jack Kolbeck said. The Sioux Falls Republican was the only senator to speak about it.

Human trafficking has been a prominent issue for Noem, now in her fourteenth month as governor, and previously when she was South Dakota’s member in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The bill now goes to her desk for final review.