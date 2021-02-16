Governor’s bill protecting donors’ privacy in South Dakota wins Senate’s OK

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Republican Governor Kristi Noem appeared to be in line for another legislative victory Tuesday, as the Republican-dominated Senate agreed to ban state government employees in the executive branch from disclosing identifying information about people and organizations who donate to charitable trusts and nonprofit corporations.

The 32-3 vote for HB 1079 split along Republican and Democrat lines. The House of Representatives supported a slightly different version 62-8 two weeks ago, also along party lines. The Senate Commerce and Energy Committee amended it February 9, correcting a state-code reference. The bill now returns to the House for a decision whether to agree with the Senate committee’s change.

Republican Senator Casey Crabtree of Madison said the governor’s proposal was about protecting beliefs expressed through donations and he called the current “cancel culture” troubling. “This hasn’t been a problem in South Dakota, but it has been elsewhere around the country,” he said.

Crabtree said there was “no downside” to passing it and warned that groups could move away from South Dakota if the legislation wasn’t passed.

Democratic Senator Reynold Nesiba of Sioux Falls asked Crabtree how it would interact with campaign finance law, specifically whether an anonymous donor could make a contribution to a charity and the charity could then make a contribution to a ballot-measure committee. Crabtree said there wouldn’t be a change.

Nesiba then asked about that charity making a contribution to a statewide candidate or a legislative candidate. Crabtree said it wouldn’t affect those campaign-finance laws either.