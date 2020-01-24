Governor wants to see how S.D. legislators handle proposed ban of most gender changes for children younger than 16

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem sounded cautious Friday about a proposed law that would punish medical providers who perform or attempt gender-changing treatment on many children younger than age 16 in South Dakota.

The Republican governor told reporters her administration is watching HB 1057 as it goes through the legislative process. She said it could change.

“I have a few concerns,” Noem said. She added, “I would say that when you take public policy and try to fill parenting gaps with more government, you have to be very careful about the precedent you’re setting.”

The House State Affairs Committee endorsed an amended version of the legislation this week. Its prime sponsor is Representative Fred Deutsch, a Florence Republican.

His Twitter site included this statement Thursday: “To do the useful thing, to say the courageous thing, to contemplate the beautiful thing: that is enough for one man’s life.”

The ACLU issued a statement Thursday promising to sue the State of South Dakota if the bill became state law.