PIERRE, S.D. — Governor Kristi Noem’s first veto of the 2022 legislative session comes on a proposal affecting South Dakota Lottery winners.

SB 76 would increase six-fold the amount that isn’t subject to an internal review of whether the winner owes money to state government.

Those obligations include child-support payments that parents owe through the state Department of Social Services.

That is the primary reason the governor cites in her decision to try to stop the bill, which would increase the threshold to $599 from the current $100.

“While this bill may appear harmless, increasing the setoff amount will have consequences on families and helps people avoid their obligations,” the governor wrote in her February 9 veto.

She continued, “In the last two years, 44 prizes from winning lottery tickets were under $599 and helped pay past due child support obligations. This resulted in South Dakota families receiving resources that were due to them. Under this legislation, those families may not have received that support to buy essentials.

“While I support the current law for efficiency purposes, increasing that amount automatically paid to $599 goes too far. South Dakota must stand as an example for the rest of the country that we put the well-being of our children before convenience. Our focus must be on leading for South Dakota’s next generation,” she concluded.

Prime sponsor is Senator David Wheeler, R-Huron, with Representative Mark Willadsen, R-Sioux Falls, as its lead House sponsor. Alex Mayer from the state Department of Social Services testified against the change at its Senate and House hearings. Willadsen and South Dakota Retailers lobbyist Bill Van Camp spoke for it.

The Senate Commerce and Energy Committee endorsed it 5-4. Senators in turn voted 19-16 for it. The House Commerce and Energy Committee supported it 8-4. The House then gave final legislative approval 48-18.

Overriding the governor’s veto would require two-thirds majorities of 24 senators and 47 representatives. KELOLAND News has requested comment from Wheeler.

This is a developing story.