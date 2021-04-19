Governor taps two former legislators to join panel overseeing S.D. public campuses

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Tim Rave of Baltic and Jeff Partridge of Rapid City are the latest choices by Governor Kristi Noem for the South Dakota Board of Regents that governs the state’s public universities.

Both men are former state legislators. Noem also recently named her departing chief of staff, Tony Venhuizen of Sioux Falls, to return to the nine-member panel.

They’ll succeed Jim Morgan of Brookings, Randy Schaefer of Madison and Kevin Schieffer of Sioux Falls. A regent’s term is six years.

Others on the board are John Bastian of Belle Fourche, Jim Thares of Aberdeen, Pam Roberts of Pierre, Barb Stork of Dakota Dunes, Joan Wink of Howes and student Brock Brown of Lake Norden, who attends South Dakota State University.

The governor made the announcement Monday afternoon. Aaron Scheibe starts as chief of staff May 1.

The regents have underway a Legislature-required task force, with some lawmakers and citizens, studying potential efficiencies. A report is due November 15 to the Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee that oversees state government spending and the governor.