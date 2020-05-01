Governor suggests South Dakotans should ‘let it shine’ across state tonight against COVID-19

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem is encouraging people throughout South Dakota to turn their lights on and go outside Friday night as part of a statewide “Let It Shine” rally against the coronavirus COVID-19.

The event runs 9:30-10 p.m. CT and 8:30-9 p.m. MT. She said planes would be flying above South Dakota’s 12 largest cities and recording the scenes below.

She said the occasion would be “real inspirational” and give people “a picture of hope, knowing we’ve been going through some challenging times but yet we can all come together and focus on the light that can drive out darkness.”

“I encourage you and your family to plan something during this special event, and to show a light up into the sky that can unify all of us as a state together,” she said.

The governor announced Tuesday her “Back to Normal” plan for ramping up South Dakota’s economy again. She reminded people again Friday about the variety of information at state government’s covid.sd.gov website.

Noem said in Pierre for example there would be “some special things here at the Capitol” tonight.

“We kind of thought out of the box and people are excited about it, so we’re hoping every community will find a special way to recognize it,” she said.