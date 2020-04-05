Governor says she’ll soon give ‘clear direction’ to South Dakota on further COVID-19 response

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem plans to provide “clear direction” possibly as soon as Monday on how South Dakota should respond to the coronavirus COVID-19.

She said in a Facebook video posted Saturday the message coming in the days would especially aim at people who are elderly, who have health conditions that are compromised, or who live in “specific targeted areas.”

“We all know different communities that are struggling, and we want to make sure that there is clear direction what the state is going to do,” she said.

The governor didn’t indicate what that direction that would be.

Noem said she personally knew two of the people whose lives have been lost to COVID-19, including state Representative Bob Glanzer, a Huron Republican.

“So just lift them up in your prayers tonight, and think about people, and do what you can to bless them,” she said.

Noem noted Palm Sunday events. Easter Sunday is next weekend. “Let’s reflect on the special time of year that it is as well,” she said.