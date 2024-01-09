PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — It worked before. So why not try it again.

Governor Kristi Noem reached back to the future Tuesday with her State of the State address opening the 2024 session of the South Dakota Legislature.

She used the 40-minute speech to lay out this year’s version of the top 10 things that surprised her as governor. She took a similar theme in her 2023 inauguration speech.

There were no jokes this time about water skiing and taking naps, however. Instead, she highlighted what her administration has accomplished and some of what she still hopes to achieve.

“I will continue to challenge the status quo, push innovation, and look for out-of-the-box solutions. Look at everything our state has accomplished in the last five years,” she told the joint gathering of about 100 representatives and senators jammed into the 70-seat House chamber.

“We would not be where we are today, experiencing the growth that we have been for several years, if we had not figured out how to keep the momentum of our success going,” the Republican governor continued. “I am not going to slow down now. We can’t afford it. Not when people are flocking here by the thousands to see what we’re all about. Not when we are one of the few beacons of hope left in this country.”

There was a clear political tone to the remarks that expanded upon her top 10 “freedoms.” Topping the list was “freedom to work” and the state’s “Freedom Works Here” marketing campaign that features her in a variety of roles such as a plumber or a nurse.

The Legislature’s Republican-dominated Executive Board on Monday looked at allegations about how the vendor was chosen and that the ideas in the ads came from a company that didn’t get the $6.5 million state contract. The panel adjourned without taking any action, however. Noem used the speech Tuesday to push back and talk up the campaign.

“I knew that if we could just tell our story, freedom-loving Americans from across the country would want to be a part of what we’re doing here. I knew that we needed to celebrate our success – then take the opportunity to capitalize and build on it. I knew that we had to show all of America that freedom works here.” she said, adding that the recruitment campaign will continue.

“That is a story that many people across this country have never heard before,” she said. “Folks are moving here in record numbers to become a part of our winning way of life. Californians and New Yorkers have never seen a state like ours – one that trusts our people, and one that embraces and promotes liberty and freedom. This is indisputably the most impactful workforce campaign in South Dakota’s history.”

An hour after she left the House chamber to applause, the governor’s office issued a news release offering more data about the Freedom Works Here program.