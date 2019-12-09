Governor recommends expanding diversion program for S.D. youth that saw demand grow

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem has asked the South Dakota Legislature to add $150,000 to a diversion program for young offenders who face penalties for their first misdemeanor offenses.

An official from the South Dakota Department of Corrections explained why Monday to lawmakers who oversee state government’s annual budget.

Director of juvenile services Kristi Bunkers said the $250,000 program is designed to pay county governments $250 for each youth who completes a county’s programming.

More than 1,600 young people successfully finished in the budget year that ended June 30. Because demand exceeded money available, the amount dropped to about $154 apiece, Bunkers said.

Twenty-six of South Dakota’s 66 counties currently participate. State’s attorneys in those counties decide whether to recommend a youth for diversion. Programs vary by location. Judges for the state’s circuit courts decide whether to assign youths to them.

Some members of the Joint Committee on Appropriations, such as Representative Randy Gross and Senator Brock Greenfield, asked questions that Bunkers said she couldn’t fully answer.

Gross, an Elkton Republican, wanted to know more about county-level data. Bunkers said she didn’t have it what he wanted. Greenfield, a Clark Republican, called her answer “concerning.”

Bunkers said records show 84 percent of youths successfully completed the diversion programs. Greenfield said he didn’t understand what successful completion meant.

“We either need answers or we need to revisit the issue entirely,” Greenfield said.

Bunkers said the state courts, known as the Unified Judicial System, have services officers involved. She said her department doesn’t directly participate, beyond her serving on the state Juvenile Justice Oversight Council.

State courts administrator Greg Sattizahn chairs the oversight group, whose 20 members include a variety of appointees by the governor, the court system and the Legislature.

The council recommended the additional $150,000 funding for the diversion program.

Bunkers said the group has been taking “deep dives” the past year in tracking information. Its annual report would be available “very soon” for lawmakers to review, she said.

“It’s based on the discretion of the county who participates and who is determined to be a successful completer,” Bunkers said. She said DOC doesn’t have “a strict guideline” on measuring success.

She said state law defines who’s eligible. Several appropriators seemed to be unaware or didn’t remember the council, which was created as part of the 2015 juvenile-justice act package.

Senator John Lake, a Gettysburg Republican, asked for the costs of the programs in the participating counties. Bunkers said she wasn’t fully aware of them.

She said the question could be suggested to the oversight council to gather the local-level information, which she said varies by county “quite significantly.”

Participating counties alphabetically are:

Beadle, Bennett, Brookings, Brown, Brule, Butte, Charles Mix, Clay, Codington, Hughes

Hyde, Lake, Lawrence, Lincoln, McCook, Meade, Mellette, Miner, Minnehaha, Moody

Pennington, Roberts, Stanley, Tripp, Union and Yankton.