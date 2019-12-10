Governor recommended half of what regents had wanted for new nursing building at USD

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Lawmakers learned Monday that the Board of Regents had sought $10 million in general funds but Governor Kristi Noem instead recommended $5 million for a new health-sciences building at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion.

The regents now plan to get the other $5 million for the $22 million project through another bond from the Higher Education Facilities Fund that the South Dakota Building Authority oversees. Students pay 20 percent of tuition and fees into HEFF.

The Legislature will decide whether to approve construction. Regents agreed at their October meeting to a preliminary facility statement and intend to discuss the legislation when the board meets Wednesday and Thursday in Sioux Falls.

The remainder of the funding for the 45,000-square feet building will come through $4.5 million from private and USD funds and another HEFF bond of $7.5 million, according to Heather Forney. She is the board’s new vice president for finance and administration after Monte Kramer retired.

The regents met Monday with the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations. Representative Chris Karr, who chairs the House side of the 18-member panel, said he was surprised to hear about the project. Karr asked when the conversation about it began.

Paul Beran said there was talk under way between the regents and USD officials before his hiring as the board’s executive director in July 2018. “It progressed faster than we anticipated it would,” Beran said. He said Monday’s discussion might have been the first at the legislative level.

Karr replied that the more awareness the Legislature has, the better. “We just have so many limited dollars in South Dakota. You guys are aware of that,” Karr said, adding that it should have been “on the radar” earlier.

Noem, who took office January 5, didn’t recommend much for ongoing increases in other areas of state government during her state-budget address to lawmakers last week.

The USD project would be part of a one-time transfer of $16.8 million Noem requested lawmakers take from state government’s budget reserve

The Legislature opens the 2020 session January 14 and wraps up work March 30. The appropriations committee got off to a head start Monday, holding three days of pre-hearings with six large state departments.

Beran said South Dakota State University also operates a nursing program that focuses on four-year and graduate degrees, while USD’s nursing program centers on undergraduate degrees. Nursing students would lose choice if the two programs were combined, according to Beran.

Senator Margaret Sutton, a Sioux Falls Republican, said South Dakota overall has been struggling through a shortage of nurses and relies on “a lot of travel nurses that come from out of state.”

Beran said that’s “exactly why” the USD building is needed. He said there are significant nursing shortages throughout South Dakota.

“Honestly, it’s not going to fix the problem, because the problem is huge,” Beran said about the USD building, which would replace Julian Hall and also serve students in other health-science disciplines. “It would take a whole lot more than $10 million to fix this problem.”

He added, “We’re talking to the hospitals, and the hospitals have stepped up in a lot of ways… I don’t think there’s one big fix. It’s a step process.” Beran assured lawmakers the USD facility would be filled and have more seats.

Beran said western South Dakota facilities have been bringing in nurses “from all over the world” but very much wants nurses from the area. “The plan (for western South Dakota) right now is not fleshed out. We’re still looking at it,” he said.

Beran said there is a need for a central location where western South Dakota nursing students could go during the day, such as University Center campus in Rapid City. “What we’re trying to do is use the resources that we have,” he said.

Representative Doug Post, a Volga Republican, asked why build a new nursing building in Vermillion if Rapid City needs nurses. Beran said the Vermillion site serves Sioux Falls. “We have a huge need across the state. We’re trying to do battle on both ends,” Beran said.

The state Board of Nursing has renewed more than 10,000 nursing licenses and licensed more than 2,000 new nurses annually in recent years.

The regents also wanted $2 million for remodeling the Ascent innovation building at South Dakota School of Mines in Rapid City but the governor didn’t recommend it.

Noem did ask lawmakers for $396,073 for a cyber-entrepreneurial center at Dakota State University in Madison but she didn’t recommend the one position for it that the regents requested.