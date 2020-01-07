Governor promotes Schoenfish to Senate from House and appoints Overweg to House vacancy

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem made it official Monday: Kyle Schoenfish moves to the state Senate to fill a vacancy, and Marty Overweg takes Schoenfish’s seat in the House.

They became her seventh and eighth appointments to the Legislature since her election as governor 14 months ago.

Schoenfish, an accountant from Scotland, who at age 32 has already been elected the maximum four consecutive times to the House, already planned to run for the District 19 Senate seat.

Overweg, a New Holland native, owns and operates Overweg Feed in New Holland and Wagner Feed Supply.

The vacancy was created by the recent resignation of Senator Stace Nelson of Fulton. The appointments took effect immediately, according to a statement from Noem. The 2020 session opens next week Tuesday.

The governor called Schoenfish and Overweg “pillars in their communities.”

Noem had already been busy the previous 13 months filling vacancies in the 105-seat Legislature.

She chose Dayle Hammock of Spearfish on December 18, 2018, to replace the late Chuck Turbiville of Deadwood in the House.

Next she picked Rhonda Milstead of Sioux Falls to replace Deb Peters of Hartford in the House.

Noem promoted John Lake of Gettysburg to the Senate in August to replace Justin Cronin of Gettysburg, then chose James “JD” Wangsness of Miller to take Lake’s old House seat.

In December the governor chose two more senators: Helene Duhamel of Rapid City to replace Alan Solano of Rapid City; and Jessica Castleberry of Rapid City to replace Lyndi DiSanto, formerly of Box Elder.