Governor predicts surge of self-employed will file for S.D. unemployment benefits next week

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem is bracing for a record number of South Dakotans to file for unemployment benefits for the first time next week.

It’s because a new group of people — those who work for themselves — will become eligible Monday for what’s now known in South Dakota as re-employment assistance, as the shadow of COVID-19 grows over more of the state’s economy.

“I think our high point last week was 8,000. We’re expecting many, many more than that,” Noem told KELOLAND News on Thursday.

“The fact that this is the first time that those that are self-employed — they’re contract workers, gig employees — those folks have the chance to actually file. They’re not the typical individuals that would sign up and file for unemployment.

“The fact that this will be their first opportunity, we’re expecting a big surge.”

Congress expanded eligibility as part of the CARES Act passed last month. The governor made her comments just hours after the state Department of Labor and Regulation released data on new initial claims filed last week.

“We do have historical levels of unemployment that’s still happening every single week,” Noem told reporters.

“6,152 claims were filed. Add that to last week’s claims of 8,100 weekly claims. We’re setting some unfortunate records here.

“Remember, our average before was about 150 claims a week. To see thousands in a week now is alarming.

“And I want to warn you that next week will be even worse. Next week is when the pandemic unemployment application becomes available.

“This means everyone who’s self-employed — independent contractors, gig workers — all of those who were laid off or lost their jobs or vocations due to COVID, they will be eligible to start filling out these applications, and that will escalate our numbers even more.”

The state re-employment assistance fund finished the 2019 fiscal year on June 30 with about $128 million available, according to an October report to the program’s advisory council.

That put South Dakota in much better shape than a decade ago, when the fund dipped more than $7 million into the red during the Great Recession.

A combination of temporary surcharges and temporary tax increases built a fund that’s now about four times stronger.

Noem said Thursday her administration is doing all it can to build in flexibility for employers and employees and businesses.

“But we still continue to see a lot of workload there, and I want to thank everybody in the Department of Labor for their hard work getting those applications in and submitted, and getting the payments out to those folks that are affected, as soon as possible,” the governor said.

Noem said she was “so impressed” by how quickly the department’s staff handled applications.

“It’s making a big difference for the people here in South Dakota, and our turnaround numbers are better than most of the states in the nation,” she said.