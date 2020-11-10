Governor plans to keep 2021 hunt in Sioux Falls

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Her communications director said Tuesday that the governor’s 2021 pheasant hunt will return to Sioux Falls for a second year.

The annual event helps promote economic development in South Dakota. It had been based from Pierre since Joe Foss was governor in the late 1950s.

This fall, Governor Kristi Noem moved the hunt to Sioux Falls. She added an outdoors show and a music concert. Spokesman Ian Fury described the October 23-24 weekend as successful.

“Our out-of-state business prospects appreciated the proximity to a major airport, and the larger venue allowed us to comfortably accommodate all of our guests,” he told KELOLAND News.

Fury said the Governor’s Sportsmen’s Showcase at the Sioux Falls Convention Center and Arena attracted about 1,100 people ranging from serious outdoors enthusiasts to families seeking to learn more about South Dakota’s opportunities. Admission was charged at the door of $4 for children ages 3 to 16 and $5 for persons 17 and older.

The concert at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center was re-cast with a different lineup and changed to an acoustic format, after original headliner Chris Young withdrew. The revised show featuring Chase Rice, Neil Thrasher and Kelley Lovelace drew nearly 1,000 people, according to Fury.

“Overall, we would call the event a tremendous success. We’re not ready to announce any changes at this time, but we’re always looking at avenues for potential improvement,” Fury said.