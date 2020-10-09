Governor offers more than a half-billion dollars of federal COVID-19 aid to South Dakotans

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota businesses, hospitals, other health care providers and non-profits that lost revenue this year to COVID-19 can start applying Tuesday to get some of it back.

Governor Kristi Noem announced Friday her administration is making $580 million available from the $1.25 billion of federal coronavirus relief funds that state government received. Current federal rules require the money is distributed no later than December 30.

The announcement came the same day that Noem was shown on Twitter stumping for President Donald Trump’s re-election at AmpFest 2020 in Florida. The event’s website described it as “Four days of God, country, and MAGA at the spectacular Trump National Doral resort in Miami, FL.”

The Legislature met in special session Monday. Lawmakers adopted a resolution urging specific ways the governor should spend the money. They also amended the current state budget to accept the $1.25 billion and other federal COVID-19 aid.

Applications for the federal aid will be accepted through October 23. Details on each of the five types of aid — businesses, start-up businesses, non-profits, acute hospitals and long-term health care organizations — are here.

Noem also issued a weekly column Friday on her approach to the COVID-19 situation. South Dakota has seen significant increases in infections, hospitalizations and deaths in recent weeks.