Governor Noem, top aides offer a possible compromise on schools’ capital-outlay taxes

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A legislative panel has endorsed a proposal that could potentially clear up difficulties regarding capital-outlay taxes for school districts throughout South Dakota and give property owners some protection.

Governor Kristi Noem and top aides began piecing it together last fall. The Senate Education Committee voted 6-1 for an amended version of Senate Bill 170 Thursday. It next heads to the full Senate for debate and a vote, possibly as early as Monday afternoon.

The statewide average currently is about $1,700 of capital-outlay revenue being collected per student, but the amounts vary widely among the 149 districts, depending on each district’s taxable property.

State law allows a district to levy a capital outlay tax up to $3 per $1,000 of property value. The money can be used for such things as buildings, textbooks, computers and buses.

Under the proposed changes, the current $2,800 maximum would rise to $3,400, with increases of 3% each year, while taxpayers would get the right to petition for a public vote if the local school board wanted to go up more.

Five districts — Tea, Brandon, Baltic, Huron and Belle Fourche — that don’t receive federal impact aid would also get leeway to raise some additional revenue, because they have growing enrollments but relatively low property values by comparison.

People representing statewide groups and organizations told senators they appreciated the work by the governor and aides Tony Venhuizen and Tiffany Sanderson to bring the sides together.

“Tea is a very quickly growing district. They have a lot of kids, they don’t have a lot of property tax base,” Venhuizen told the committee. “They’re currently only able to collect about $800 a kid. Even with this passing, if they go all the way up to three mills, they’ll only be collecting nine-hundred-fifty dollars a kid, yet the state average today is seventeen-hundred.”

Venhuizen, who was chief of staff in the previous Daugaard administration, said an analysis found that, from 2003 through 2015, capital-outlay collections more than doubled, from about $82 million to about $178 million. Capital outlay accumulated at a rate of nine percent per year, while the per-student allocation for general education rose by 2% per year, he said.

The capital-outlay reserves that districts had banked meanwhile went from $155 million in 2011 to $290 million in 2019, according to Venhuizen.

He said it would be significant to many taxpayers that capital-outlay become subject to the possibility of a local referendum.

“Why is that a concern? Because a bond issue is subject to a public vote in the district, an opt-out is subject to a public vote in the district, (but) an increase in the capital-outlay levy is not,” Venhuizen said.

“We’re trying to protect the property taxpayer. We’re trying to avoid a scenario where these collections go up by near-double digits each year. We’re trying to protect the taxpayer by allowing the public to have a little more input into the decisions at the local level. We’re maintaining local control and actually I would say a local vote increases local control. And as the system continues to take effect, we’re ironing out a few of the kinks that have emerged,” Venhuizen said.

No one testified as an opponent. Other supporters said only good things about how the package came together.

Terry Nebelsick, Huron superintendent: “It’s the result of the work of several people. Governor Noem and her staff led the effort to bring people together and seek solutions.”

“Very quickly it helps schools that are trying to survive on $800 per student to meet their facility needs while staying within three dollars per thousand. It gives schools at the other end the authority for school boards to consider another $600 per student, again staying within the inflation parameters. It gives the rest of the school districts the opportunity for their school boards to make decisions on the use of taxpayer money while holding increases to three percent plus new construction. Finally it provides provisions for districts to opt-out of certain provisions, with the citizens having the right to refer those.”

Dianna Miller, lobbyist for South Dakota Large Schools Group: “I’m really excited to be here today on this particular bill.”

“The ag groups we talked with, the retailers, the state chamber, all of those groups have been informed of what we were doing along the way, and I’m extremely appreciative for their willingness to come to some resolution.”

Wade Pogany, Associated School Boards of South Dakota: “The last couple of years the issue of capital outlay keeps coming up, and when you hear that repeatedly over time, you know there’s an issue.”

“I think it’s a good common ground. Do school districts get everything they want? No. That’s what compromise is about. But I think it’s a good position that we’re in, both for taxpayers and for what school districts need.”

Rob Monson, School Administrators of South Dakota: “It just shows that when you bring the parties involved and all sit around and talk through an issue, you can come to a resolution and a solution.”

Mike Held, South Dakota Farm Bureau lobbyist: “170A is a compromise. Politics is the art of the possible, and that’s what you see here today. Our members are ag land owners (and) are no way interested in going back to what was going on as far as capital outlay was concerned five and ten years ago.”

“We had years during that same time period where ag land taxes payable for capital outlay were going up 13, 14, 15% year after year.”

Nathan Sanderson, South Dakota Retailers Association: “We share the same concerns related to the growth of capital outlay. The previous situation was really untenable.”

“There are I admit, there are concessions on the taxpayers side on this bill. You know three percent as opposed to just CPI is a big concession. The $3,400 cap number is a big concession.”

Brenda Forman, lobbyist for South Dakota Association of Cooperatives and South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association: “It looks at holding the numbers on the capital outlay increases, which is very important to our members and our property owners and taxpayers in this state.”

Mitch Richter, lobbyist for South Dakota Farmers Union and United School Association of South Dakota: “This is the result of those conversations. We thank them for bringing everybody to the table and continuing to work on the project.”

After the testimony, Senator Kyle Schoenfish, a Scotland Republican, asked Venhuizen about whether a general-education opt-out vote and a capital-outlay opt-out vote could be held at the same election.

Replied Venhuizen, “I don’t see why they couldn’t do them at the same time. Now, politically, do you really want to ask taxpayers to approve two at the same time? I think that might not be wise, but legally it would be fine.”