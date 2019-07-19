Governor Noem names Barb Stork to state regents board

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Board of Regents has a new member.

She is Barb Stork of North Sioux City. Governor Kristi Noem made the appointment July 10. The term runs through March 31, 2025.

The regents office announced the choice Friday.

The board governs South Dakota’s public universities at Brookings, Vermillion, Rapid City, Spearfish, Aberdeen, Madison and Sioux Falls, as well as two special schools that provide services to K-12 students.

Stork succeeds David Mickelson of Sioux Falls. Governor Dennis Daugaard appointed Mickelson on June 21, 2018, to fill the remainder of the term for Bob Sutton of Sioux Falls, who resigned.

Mickelson’s term expired March 31, 2019. He continued to attend regents meetings in April, May and June. A state law says regents shall continue to serve until their replacements are chosen.

Stork said in the announcement she was honored to help with the board’s plan for student success, academic quality, economic development and affordability.

“The regents have an immense task in overseeing that public education both prepares and rewards the students. I am excited to help support the continued success of our students,” Stork stated.

According to the release, Stork founded and, from 1989 to 2016, served as chief executive officer of Midwest Provisions Inc. The contract food service company serves large corporations throughout the Midwest region from South Dakota to Texas.

Stork has been a chair of the Sanford Health System Board of Trustees and was a chairwoman of the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.

The native of Ute, Iowa, received a bachelor degree in business administration from West Texas A&M University in Canyon, Texas.

Mickelson is a son of the late Governor George S. Mickelson and Linda Mickelson Graham and is a grandson of Governor George T. Mickelson. He received a bachelor degree in business administration at Black Hills State University in Spearfish and has been president of Graham Tire Co.

Mickelson said in an email Friday, “I very much enjoyed my time on the BOR and was grateful for the opportunity. We are very fortunate as South Dakotans to have the excellent higher education opportunities that we do in our state. I wish everyone with the BOR, public universities and special schools much success in the future.”