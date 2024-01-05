PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Board of Education Standards that sets the direction for K-12 schools throughout South Dakota has another new member.

He is Chamberlain schools superintendent Justin Zajic.

Governor Kristi Noem announced his appointment on Friday afternoon.

Zajicsucceeds Julie Westra of Sioux Falls.

The governor also reappointed Phyllis Heineman of Sioux Falls to a second term, according to press secretary Amelia Joy.

Zajic previously was principal at Mitchell Middle School. Last January, Noem chose then-Mitchell superintendent Joe Graves as her administration’s new secretary of education.

Since Noem took office in 2019, she has appointed to the seven-seat panel: Jean Moulton of Watertown, Steve Perkins of Sioux Falls, Terry Nebelsick of Huron, Linda Olson of Dupree, Steve Willard of Belle Fourche, Rich Meyer of Rapid City, Heineman and Westra.

The board voted 5-2 last year for new social-studies standards that were drawn from a model prepared by a former Hillsdale College faculty member and strongly supported by the governor. Willard and Nebelsick voted against them. Willard later resigned. Nebelsick, who was the board’s president, lost a re-election vote to Perkins in December.