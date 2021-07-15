Governor names two women to South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission is getting two new members.

On Thursday, Governor Kristi Noem announced the appointments of a former legislator, Julie Bartling of Gregory, and a former long-time public broadcaster, Stephanie Rissler of Vermillion.

They fill the vacancies left by the term-limit departures of Mary Anne Boyd of Yankton and Gary Jensen of Rapid City.

They will be the only women on the eight-member panel.

Bartling currently serves as Gregory County auditor. She served in the state House of Representatives and the state Senate a total of 16 years over two different periods.

Rissler moved from the television arm of South Dakota Public Broadcasting, where she worked 23 years, to communications manager for the South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations in December 2020.

The Republican governor supported an attempt during the 2021 legislative session to reduce some of the requirements for GFP commissioners, including that no political party could have more than four members. The House passed the bill 45-22, but a Senate committee rejected it 4-3.