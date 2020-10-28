Governor names Judge Myren to Supreme Court

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Fifth Circuit Presiding Judge Scott Myren will be the next justice to join the South Dakota Supreme Court.

Governor Kristi Noem announced her choice Wednesday. Here’s a look at the Supreme Court’s members, from newest to most-senior:

Scott Myren. Appointed as a Fifth Circuit judge in 2004 by then-Governor Mike Rounds. He succeeds Chief Justice David Gilbertson in January as a Supreme Court justice.

Patricia DeVaney. Appointed as a Sixth Circuit judge in 2012 by then-Governor Dennis Daugaard. Appointed as a Supreme Court justice in 2019 by Noem.

Mark Salter. Appointed as a Second Circuit judge in 2013 by Daugaard. Appointed as a Supreme Court justice in 2018 by Daugaard.

Steven Jensen. Appointed as a First Circuit judge in 2003 by Rounds. Appointed as a Supreme Court justice in 2017 by Daugaard. Selected in June 2020 as incoming chief justice.

Janine Kern. Appointed as a Seventh Circuit judge in 1996 by Janklow. Appointed as a Supreme Court justice in 2014 by Daugaard.

David Gilbertson. Appointed as a Fifth Circuit judge in 1986 by Janklow. Appointed as a Supreme Court justice in 1995 by Janklow. Must retire in January.