Governor names Judge Myren to Supreme Court

Capitol News Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Fifth Circuit Presiding Judge Scott Myren will be the next justice to join the South Dakota Supreme Court.

Governor Kristi Noem announced her choice Wednesday. Here’s a look at the Supreme Court’s members, from newest to most-senior:

Scott Myren. Appointed as a Fifth Circuit judge in 2004 by then-Governor Mike Rounds. He succeeds Chief Justice David Gilbertson in January as a Supreme Court justice.

Patricia DeVaney. Appointed as a Sixth Circuit judge in 2012 by then-Governor Dennis Daugaard. Appointed as a Supreme Court justice in 2019 by Noem.

Mark Salter. Appointed as a Second Circuit judge in 2013 by Daugaard. Appointed as a Supreme Court justice in 2018 by Daugaard.

Steven Jensen. Appointed as a First Circuit judge in 2003 by Rounds. Appointed as a Supreme Court justice in 2017 by Daugaard. Selected in June 2020 as incoming chief justice.

Janine Kern. Appointed as a Seventh Circuit judge in 1996 by Janklow. Appointed as a Supreme Court justice in 2014 by Daugaard.

David Gilbertson. Appointed as a Fifth Circuit judge in 1986 by Janklow. Appointed as a Supreme Court justice in 1995 by Janklow. Must retire in January.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests