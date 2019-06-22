Governor, lawmakers make key appointments to South Dakota posts

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Prostrollo era that lasted through two generations on the South Dakota Board of Economic Development has ended.

Governor Kristi Noem recently chose Kevin Tetzlaff of Brookings to succeed Pat Prostrollo of Madison.

Prostrollo was appointed in 2012 by then-Governor Dennis Daugaard to state government’s business-lending panel.

He succeeded his father, Jerry Prostrollo of Madison, who had been a leader on the board for several decades and was reappointed by several previous governors.

In another move, the Legislature’s Executive Board recently picked a new member for the South Dakota Investment Council.

Mary Howard of Sioux Falls succeeds Lorin Brass of Lennox. He is the outgoing chairman. Her appointment takes effect July 1.

Council members are limited to single terms of five years. They oversee billions of dollars of investments for the South Dakota Retirement System, various public trust funds and state government cash.

Lawmakers also named Doug Decker of Pierre as the new member of the South Dakota Code Commission. Among its duties, the panel oversees publication and distribution of new state laws.

Decker, 68, succeeds a former lawmaker, Mike DeMersseman, 79, of Rapid City.

Decker retired recently as the commission’s long-time code counsel. His successor is Wenzel Cummings, who previously was a senior attorney for the state Legislative Research Council.

The code counsel, who works from LRC’s main complex on the Capitol’s third floor, makes recommendations to the code commission, compiles session laws and assists legislators in legal research and bill preparation.