Governor hosts holiday call-in for S.D. reporters

Capitol News Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Kristi Noem 2

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem told South Dakota reporters during a conference call Thursday her first-year successes included expanding broadband to 4,800 households and more than 100 businesses; starting a meth campaign that had 87 calls and 15 referrals to treatment; and increasing trapping numbers and wildlife habitat.

Noem responded to a reporter that she wouldn’t speak on “this call” about her campaign mail piece that recently criticized “liberal media” for attacking her and her family.

“This is a paid government press call,” Noem said.

On her latest pipeline draft bills, which her legal office distributed Friday, Dec. 13, Noem said: “This year we had more time and opportunities.” She added: “I’d be grateful if people would weigh in on them.” They deal with incitement-to-riot and riot-boosting laws.

The governor said she and her husband, Bryon, and their family would spend Christmas in Pierre.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests