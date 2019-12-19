Governor hosts holiday call-in for S.D. reporters

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem told South Dakota reporters during a conference call Thursday her first-year successes included expanding broadband to 4,800 households and more than 100 businesses; starting a meth campaign that had 87 calls and 15 referrals to treatment; and increasing trapping numbers and wildlife habitat.

Noem responded to a reporter that she wouldn’t speak on “this call” about her campaign mail piece that recently criticized “liberal media” for attacking her and her family.

“This is a paid government press call,” Noem said.

On her latest pipeline draft bills, which her legal office distributed Friday, Dec. 13, Noem said: “This year we had more time and opportunities.” She added: “I’d be grateful if people would weigh in on them.” They deal with incitement-to-riot and riot-boosting laws.

The governor said she and her husband, Bryon, and their family would spend Christmas in Pierre.